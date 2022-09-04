LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man died Saturday after a crash on Highway 613 in George County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said James Holifield, 69, was killed after his 2007 Chevrolet HHR, traveling south, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling north, around 5 p.m..

The condition of the other driver, Johnathan Dungan, 43, of Lucedale, was not given by MHP. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.