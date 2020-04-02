Lucedale man catches record fish

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Fishing with proper social distancing can be relaxing and safe during the covid-19 crisis. And Harley Havard of Lucedale is showing that it can also be record breaking.

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources certified Havard’s Red Hinbd fish as a state record, weighing in at 4 pounds, 7.36 ounces. Havard caught the fish with a spear.

