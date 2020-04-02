Lucedale man catches record fish

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Fishing with proper social distancing can be relaxing and safe during the covid-19 crisis. And Harley Havard of Lucedale is showing that it can also be record breaking.

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources certified Havard’s Red Hinbd fish as a state record, weighing in at 4 pounds, 7.36 ounces. Havard caught the fish with a spear.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories