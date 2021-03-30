Lucedale man arrested on charges of touching a child

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –George County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 38-year-old man was touching a child and was arrested Monday night for the alleged crime.

HERE’S THE FULL UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

The George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible sexual abuse of a child last

night in the area of Walters Drive in the Buzzard Roost Community of George County, MS.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 29th, 2021, GCSO Deputies and Investigators

arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Walters Road and made contact with Lloyd Edward

Spicer, Jr. (38), of Lucedale, MS.

After further investigation, Spicer was arrested and booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility on two felony charges of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes. He is currently in custody there awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is

encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website

www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.