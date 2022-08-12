LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A music video released Friday features a number of George County natives, some of which should come with a warning label, according to Hillary Reese’s newest single: “All the Good Ones Are Crazy”.

The video was shot mostly at Goober’s Laundromat and the Senior Citizens Building. The single pokes fun at the singer’s family and her upbringing, all in love, she says.

“Everything worked out perfectly. I had my family be in it, because in the song you’ll hear exact names from people in my family, and a bunch of people from Lucedale. We were all just out there having a good time and it really shows,” Reese said.

The song feels authentic to the 16-year-old musician as she worked to grow as an artist in songwriting and recording over the last 15 months.

“We’ve taken the past year to really focus on getting the exact music that I want to make. So this is the first song from that project,” Reese said. “Now it’s finally time I get to go out and play that for people, which is what I love most.”

Reese’s singing career began with voice lessons at Rock U 2 School of Performing Arts in Ocean Springs when she was eight-years-old. From there, she performed at venues like The Shed and the Hard Rock Cafe on the coast.

At 10-years-old, cover videos posted on Facebook began to take off and Reese started splitting her time between George County and Nashville while homeschooling.

Her roots are in classic country music inspired by artists like Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton. She also branches out to “strong songs” of all genres like “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

Her style initially took on a pop-country sound to try to fit in with people telling her what would work. Now, she describes it as a mix of all music she loves with an emphasis on fiddle and steel guitar country.

“It’s just me, discovering me and knowing that it’s okay to be yourself. Because in the beginning, I thought you had to conform if you wanted to do this, and that’s completely wrong. It’s just been a constant build and I’ve just fell more in love with music every day,” Reese said.

She finds the most joy performing live in sharing her original songs.

“There’s nothing better than seeing people react and connect to something you wrote and you got to see grow from a work tape to a fully produced song that could take years. So it’s just a crazy feeling,” Reese said.

Her team is submitting the new music video to Country Music Television (CMT) and other outlets. She’s already been featured in a variety of music industry magazines and websites.

Upcoming performances include the Mississippi Songwriters Festival, Sept. 15-18 in Ocean Springs.