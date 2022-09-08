LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Blind Butcher Shoppe in Lucedale may soon be coming to storefronts across America as they leap into the world of franchising.

The store was opened in November 2020 by Bri Mixon to fill what she saw as a need in the community.

“I am a nurse practitioner and during COVID I just kind of got burned out of hospital work. And so, I like to eat good food and there was nowhere like this in Lucedale,” she said.

The name of the business comes from her opening the shop “blindly” with no prior experience in the industry before she recruited partners and employees to help execute the vision.

All the cuts of meat are rated top-choice or higher. Gourmet and pre-made items like butcher bites, charcuterie board orders, jalapeno poppers and stuffed chicken breasts are made daily in the kitchen.

The customer base quickly grew after opening and some began asking about expanding the business to other locations.

“People initially thought this was a franchise and when they realized it wasn’t, they’d go ‘oh you should franchise,’ and we had different people asking about it so we thought ‘why not now?,” Mixon said.

Expansion plans include bringing franchises into the coastal, Mobile, and Nashville areas and college towns across the region.

The original location in Lucedale was officially transitioned to the first franchise of the business on Wednesday with a re-grand opening. Lucedale natives Nina and Thomas Merritt took over as the first franchisee.