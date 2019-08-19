Lt. Gov. Ainsworth says he would vote no on a toll for the Mobile River Bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth posted a video to social media Monday morning expressing his opposition to a toll for the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.

Ainsworth sits on the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority. He said if it comes to a vote, he will be proud to vote “no.”

"Toll Opposition" | Lt. Governor Ainsworth S A state that built the rockets that sent men to the moon should be able to find a way to build a bridge without extorting the citizens it seeks to serve. Posted by Will Ainsworth on Monday, August 19, 2019

His statement comes just weeks after Governor Ivey said tolls on the new bridge are a necessity.

The Governor has called a meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority on October 7th in Montgomery.