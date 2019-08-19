Lt. Gov. Ainsworth says he would vote no on a toll for the Mobile River Bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth posted a video to social media Monday morning expressing his opposition to a toll for the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.
Ainsworth sits on the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority. He said if it comes to a vote, he will be proud to vote “no.”
His statement comes just weeks after Governor Ivey said tolls on the new bridge are a necessity.
The Governor has called a meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority on October 7th in Montgomery.