Love Your Community Program awards grants for volunteer teams

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two local volunteer teams were recognized for completing more than 50 hours of litter pickup with grants from the Love Your Community Program. Each team received $500 grants, according to a news release.

The grant money will help the two teams — The Litter Ladies Team, led by Sallye Irving, and the Dauphin Island A Team, led by Cortney Leytham — continue their mission to clean up litter in Mobile County. The Litter Ladies will use their award to add recycling bins to Wilmer Hall Cottages. The Dauphin Island A Team will use their grant to landscape an area near Dauphin Island Marina.

Each team completed more than 50 hours of litter pickup. 61 teams are participating in the Love Your Community Time Bank. Ten of those teams are within ten hours of reaching the 50 hour threshold for a grant.

Grant awards are used for projects in public rights-of way. The money can be used for recycling, community gardens, park projects and “other environmentally friendly projects,” according to the release. The Love Your Community Program, founded in 2018 to encourage civic engagement to combat litter in the county, is funded by the Mobile County Commission. The program is operated through a partnership with Keep Mobile Beautiful.