Louis looks to make NFL comeback

A player who made one of the most famous plays in Auburn football history will try to make a professional comeback this year. The NFL Network reports wide receiver Ricardo Louis has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Louis has missed the previous two seasons because of neck and knee injuries. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft by Cleveland and played two seasons for the Browns, catching 45 passes and returning nine kickoff.s

Louis is best remembered for catching the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” – a deflected pass for a 73-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-18 with 25 seconds to play to give Auburn a 43-38 victory over Georgia in 2013.

