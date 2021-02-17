Logging community pushes for answers nearly a month after trucker killed in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday, January 28th is a day many loggers across the southeast started focusing their attention on Clarke County, where a fellow trucker was found shot to death on the job. Thousands are searching for answers on the Facebook group ‘Southern Loggers’. The group’s administrator reached out to WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown concerned about the murder.

“It really bothers all of us because we go into the woods at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., 5 a.m. When we go into the woods in the morning time we’re by ourselves,” said Nick Askew.

Askew has noticed a lot more attention on the murder in recent weeks. His page helps connect loggers with one another throughout multiple states.

“It’s just somewhere we can all come together. We know what each other is talking about pretty much. It’s kind of like our own little community. It’s growing probably 100 members a day,” he said.

72-year-old Thearthor Dixon’s body was found beside his truck in the woods off of Walker Springs Road that January morning. He was shot multiple times. Now, nearly a month later there haven’t been any new details released regarding the case.

“We’re out here trying to do our job, get back home to our family every day and something like this happens. That man wasn’t planning on nothing like that to happen when he left home that morning. He was just doing his job,” Askew added.

Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor says robbery appears to be the motive and over the next week he plans to announce more details. His office has been working with other agencies behind the scenes since that morning and they’re hoping to speak publicly about the investigation in the coming days.

“However many people were involved that killed this man are still out there. If they do it once they’ll do it again. Every time you go in those woods just to get a load of wood to make a dollar to support your family, what’s coming behind you? That’s what has all of us real worried,” he said.

At this point police haven’t commented on what, if anything, was stolen from Dixon or from inside of the truck. The investigation continues. We’ll continue to update you as new information is released.