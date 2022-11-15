(WKRG) — Whether it’s caused by severe weather or something else, when the power goes out, you want to know when it’s coming back on. Find your local power outage maps here:

Alabama Power’s outage map:

Alabama Power’s outage map shows you power outages across the state. Find it here. You can find more resources about power outages, including how to get alerts to keep you informed, on Alabama Power’s Outage Information page.

Baldwin EMC:

Baldwin EMC serves customers across Baldwin County, Ala. Find their outage map here. You can also find important Baldwin EMC contact information here.

Riviera Utilities:

Riviera Utilities serves large parts of western and southern Baldwin County, including Daphne, Point Clear and Foley. Find their Outage and Resource Center here. You can also go straight to their outage map here.

Florida Power & Light:

Florida Power & Light’s Power Tracker covers all of their customers across the state, including the communities they work with in northwest Florida. You can find their map here.