Local players ready for 2020 NFL season

15 players from the WKRG News 5 area are on NFL rosters as the 2020 season begins. Several are with new teams this year.
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson has started four games in three seasons with Washington. He may see more time at defensive end than at linebacker this year.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
After being cut by Pittsburgh this spring, Barron signed two weeks ago with Denver. He’ll have a base salary of $1.75 million, and can earn up to $750,000 in bonuses.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
Fluker signed as a free-agent with Baltimore after playing the last two seasons in Seattle. The Ravens are his fourth team in eight years. He’ll make $1,050,000 this season.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Cut by the Panthers in July, Gano signed with the Giants in August. He’s entering his 11th NFL season.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
A first round pick in 2019, Howard missed eight games in his rookie season with an injury.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson was second team All Pro last year. No longer the NFL’s highest paid center (Jason Kelce, Eagles), Hudson is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million deal.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
In nine NFL seasons, Jones has gone to seven Pro Bowls and has twice been named First Team All Pro. His three-year, $66 million contract included $64 million guaranteed, the most ever for a wide receiver.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
Now in his seventh NFL season, McCarron has started just four regular season games. He’ll make $4 million this year backing up Deshaun Watson.
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine was selected by the Jets in the 4th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s expected to back-up former Pro Bowlers Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore in his rookie campaign.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves has appeared in eleven games over the past two seasons as he has bounced back and forth between Washington’s 53-man roster and its practice squad. He’ll start 2020 on the practice squad.
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Now in his third NFL season, Smith will back-up Todd Gurley this year. He’ll earn slightly more than $900,000 this season.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth was signed by the Colts this summer after being cut by New Orleans. He spent two seasons with the Saints.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
After helping the 49ers to the NFC Championship, Tartt will earn a base salary of $4,300,000 this year, with a roster bonus of $375,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward is coming off a great season and a stellar effort in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. He signed a three year, $28 million contract to stay with San Francisco.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon is coming off his worst NFL season. He appeared in just six games with the Bills last year. He will make $1,500,000 in 2020, plus bonuses.
COVID-19 OPT OUTS:
C.J. Mosley
Theodore/Alabama
LB N.Y. Jets
After five seasons with Baltimore, Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 but played in just two games due to injury.
He received a $10 million roster bonus in March, but later opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He’ll be paid $350,000 this season.
Michael Pierce
Daphne/Samford
DT Baltimore
Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million free agent contract from the Vikings this offseason, but then opted out due to coronavirus concerns. Pierce suffers from asthma. He will be paid $350,000 to sit out the season.
IN CANADA:
The C.F.L. cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Deshaun Davis
Vigor/Auburn
LB Saskatchewan
Played on the practice squads of the Bengals, Jaguars, and Eagles in 2019, then signed with Saskatchewan.
Loucheiz Purifoy
Pine Forest/Florida
CB Saskatchewan
DB Qudarius Ford
Tate/South Alabama
Hamilton
LOOKING FOR WORK:
Eric Lee
Daphne/South Florida
DE
Lee spent a month on the Lions practice squad, and a month on the Patriots practice squad last year. He was released by the Pats in January.
Jordan Leggett
Navarre/Clemson
TE
After three injury plagued years in the league, Leggett was waived by Tampa Bay in July. He had a try out with Baltimore last month, but was not signed.
Terrell McClain
Pensacola/So. Florida
DT
McClain was cut by the Cardinals last year and then played two games for the Chiefs and three for the Raiders before being released in December.
Alfred Morris
Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic
RB
Morris played eight years in NFL. He was with Dallas and Arizona in 2019.
Jamey Mosely
Theodore/Alabama
LB
The younger brother of C.J. Mosley, Jamey was on the Jets and Cardinals practice squads as a rookie last year.
Darius Philon
Vigor/Arkansas
DT
Philon was cut by Arizona last August after his arrest for an assault with a deadly weapon.
Damarious Randall
Pensacola/Arizona State
S
After two seasons as a starter in Cleveland, Randall signed a free agent deal with the Raiders, only to be a surprise cut.
Akeem Spence, DT
Fort Walton Beach/Illinois
Spence played six games with Philadelphia and nine games with Jacksonville last year.
LAST SEEN IN THE XFL
Sammie Coates
Leroy/Auburn
WR
Coates was playing with the Houston Roughnecks when the XFL folded this spring. The former Texan, Steeler, and Brown is now coaching at Jensen Beach High School in Florida.
Quinterrius Eatmon
Vigor/South Florida
G
Eatmon played for the Seattle Dragons in the XFL. Played for Carolina and Oakland in the NFL, and Hamilton in the CFL.
K.J. Maye
Murphy/Minnesota
WR
Maye was among the final cuts of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Maye has never played in an NFL regular season game but was a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad (2016) and was in training camp with the New York Giants (2016) and the New England Patriots (2017, 2018), as well as the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos (2017).
Matt McCants
Williamson/UAB
T
McCants was playing for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks when the league folded. He played with the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football in 2019. McCants has played with the Bears, Browns, and Raiders in the NFL.
Tre Williams
St. Paul’s/Auburn
LB
After injuries and unsuccessful tryouts with the Jets, Buccaneers and Lions, Williams was starting for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats this spring. He is currently coaching at Thompson High School in Birmingham.
Brandon Silvers
Gulf Shores/Troy
QB
Silvers was starting for the Seattle Dragons when the league folded in April. He played for Memphis of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, and has had tryouts with the NFL’s Saints and Jets.