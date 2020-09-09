Local players ready for 2020 NFL season

Former Davidson High School teammates Jaquiski Tartt (29) and Jimmie Ward (20) are hoping to lead the San Francisco 49ers back to the Super Bowl

Barron, Stallworth, Fluker, and Gano will play for new teams this season

15 players from the WKRG News 5 area are on NFL rosters as the 2020 season begins. Several are with new teams this year.

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson has started four games in three seasons with Washington. He may see more time at defensive end than at linebacker this year.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

After being cut by Pittsburgh this spring, Barron signed two weeks ago with Denver. He’ll have a base salary of $1.75 million, and can earn up to $750,000 in bonuses.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Fluker signed as a free-agent with Baltimore after playing the last two seasons in Seattle. The Ravens are his fourth team in eight years. He’ll make $1,050,000 this season.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Cut by the Panthers in July, Gano signed with the Giants in August. He’s entering his 11th NFL season.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

A first round pick in 2019, Howard missed eight games in his rookie season with an injury.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson was second team All Pro last year. No longer the NFL’s highest paid center (Jason Kelce, Eagles), Hudson is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million deal.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

In nine NFL seasons, Jones has gone to seven Pro Bowls and has twice been named First Team All Pro. His three-year, $66 million contract included $64 million guaranteed, the most ever for a wide receiver.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

Now in his seventh NFL season, McCarron has started just four regular season games. He’ll make $4 million this year backing up Deshaun Watson.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine was selected by the Jets in the 4th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s expected to back-up former Pro Bowlers Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore in his rookie campaign.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves has appeared in eleven games over the past two seasons as he has bounced back and forth between Washington’s 53-man roster and its practice squad. He’ll start 2020 on the practice squad.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Now in his third NFL season, Smith will back-up Todd Gurley this year. He’ll earn slightly more than $900,000 this season.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth was signed by the Colts this summer after being cut by New Orleans. He spent two seasons with the Saints.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

After helping the 49ers to the NFC Championship, Tartt will earn a base salary of $4,300,000 this year, with a roster bonus of $375,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward is coming off a great season and a stellar effort in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. He signed a three year, $28 million contract to stay with San Francisco.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon is coming off his worst NFL season. He appeared in just six games with the Bills last year. He will make $1,500,000 in 2020, plus bonuses.

COVID-19 OPT OUTS:

C.J. Mosley

Theodore/Alabama

LB N.Y. Jets

After five seasons with Baltimore, Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 but played in just two games due to injury.

He received a $10 million roster bonus in March, but later opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He’ll be paid $350,000 this season.

Michael Pierce

Daphne/Samford

DT Baltimore

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million free agent contract from the Vikings this offseason, but then opted out due to coronavirus concerns. Pierce suffers from asthma. He will be paid $350,000 to sit out the season.

IN CANADA:

The C.F.L. cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Deshaun Davis

Vigor/Auburn

LB Saskatchewan

Played on the practice squads of the Bengals, Jaguars, and Eagles in 2019, then signed with Saskatchewan.

Loucheiz Purifoy

Pine Forest/Florida

CB Saskatchewan

DB Qudarius Ford

Tate/South Alabama

Hamilton

LOOKING FOR WORK:

Eric Lee

Daphne/South Florida

DE

Lee spent a month on the Lions practice squad, and a month on the Patriots practice squad last year. He was released by the Pats in January.

Jordan Leggett

Navarre/Clemson

TE

After three injury plagued years in the league, Leggett was waived by Tampa Bay in July. He had a try out with Baltimore last month, but was not signed.

Terrell McClain

Pensacola/So. Florida

DT

McClain was cut by the Cardinals last year and then played two games for the Chiefs and three for the Raiders before being released in December.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB

Morris played eight years in NFL. He was with Dallas and Arizona in 2019.

Jamey Mosely

Theodore/Alabama

LB

The younger brother of C.J. Mosley, Jamey was on the Jets and Cardinals practice squads as a rookie last year.

Darius Philon

Vigor/Arkansas

DT

Philon was cut by Arizona last August after his arrest for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Damarious Randall

Pensacola/Arizona State

S

After two seasons as a starter in Cleveland, Randall signed a free agent deal with the Raiders, only to be a surprise cut.

Akeem Spence, DT

Fort Walton Beach/Illinois

Spence played six games with Philadelphia and nine games with Jacksonville last year.

LAST SEEN IN THE XFL

Sammie Coates

Leroy/Auburn

WR

Coates was playing with the Houston Roughnecks when the XFL folded this spring. The former Texan, Steeler, and Brown is now coaching at Jensen Beach High School in Florida.

Quinterrius Eatmon

Vigor/South Florida

G

Eatmon played for the Seattle Dragons in the XFL. Played for Carolina and Oakland in the NFL, and Hamilton in the CFL.

K.J. Maye

Murphy/Minnesota

WR

Maye was among the final cuts of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Maye has never played in an NFL regular season game but was a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad (2016) and was in training camp with the New York Giants (2016) and the New England Patriots (2017, 2018), as well as the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos (2017).

Matt McCants

Williamson/UAB

T

McCants was playing for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks when the league folded. He played with the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football in 2019. McCants has played with the Bears, Browns, and Raiders in the NFL.

Tre Williams

St. Paul’s/Auburn

LB

After injuries and unsuccessful tryouts with the Jets, Buccaneers and Lions, Williams was starting for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats this spring. He is currently coaching at Thompson High School in Birmingham.

Brandon Silvers

Gulf Shores/Troy

QB

Silvers was starting for the Seattle Dragons when the league folded in April. He played for Memphis of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, and has had tryouts with the NFL’s Saints and Jets.