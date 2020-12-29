Local musician arrested for battery at Escambia Co. bar

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A local musician was arrested late Monday night after he allegedly got intoxicated and became violent.

About six hours before his arrest, Austin Forman, 27, did a Facebook Live Monday evening from Purple Parrot Tiki Bar and Grill where he was playing.

Forman is now charged with battery and child abuse, which are both domestic-related.

The bartender told deputies Forman was playing music at the bar and he became intoxicated eventually drinking from bottles behind the bar. He was told to stop and leave and that’s when a patron stepped in and he punched that person, according to the arrest report.

A woman with Forman said as she was trying to get Forman into the car, he grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground and he grabbed a child by the face and threw him down.

Deputies say he smelled of alcohol and his eyes appeared bloodshot when they got to the bar.

Forman was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

Forman’s song “Pallets Full of Ballots” about alleged voter fraud went viral after the election and now has more than 900,000 views on YouTube.

