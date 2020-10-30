Local moms getting creative, staying safe during a COVID-19 Halloween

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Many families are wondering what Halloween will look like this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some local moms are blogging to share their ideas.

“We’ve just been explaining about the germs and that we need to be safe,” Miranda Cauldwell said.

Cauldwell said she’s still taking her two kids trick-or-treating but they’re being very careful in her Pace neighborhood.

“The other moms really are in the same boat,” Cauldwell said. “We just want to keep our kids safe. Have hand sanitizer and social distancing practice where we can.”

They’re also adding in some extra fun leading up to Halloween.

“We’ve been doing some crafts up until then to really amp us his excitement about Halloween,” she said.

In Gulf Breeze, Kate Hendrickson is getting together with her neighbors in their cul-de-sac.

“We’re gonna have a party with a close group of friends we’ve stayed closely connected to over the last seven months and we’re gonna play fun games and do challenges for the kids,” Hendrickson said. “Every time they complete a challenge or complete a game, they’ll get candy in their trick or treat bags.”

They’re also having a fire pit with smores, a projector playing Halloween movies and a haunted house. Her son, Walker, is happy about it and says he’s looking forward to it.

“The movies and the candy and games,” he said.

Cauldwell and Hendrickson are writers for a popular blog called Pensacola Mom Collective. They’ve been sharing their experiences and ideas.

“It’s a no judgment zone,” Hendrickson said. “Everybody has to do their own thing and figure out what works for them and this is what works best for us this year and we’re looking forward to it.”

For more ideas, you can check out the Pensacola Mom Collective blog and they have a Facebook page. They will be posting a Halloween “potion” Friday that you can make with your kids this weekend.

