Local ministry refocuses efforts to help with vaccine distribution amid COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus pandemic has derailed a local ministry’s work, so they came up with a new mission. Now they are helping folks get their COVID-19 vaccines. Before the COVID-19, Hands and Feet Ministries would travel to parts of Mexico to help less fortunate communities start small businesses. When the virus stalled their work, they decided to adapt to the needs of our local community.

“When we saw that this vaccine rollout was coming… and we were able to locate some needs in the distribution of it,” says Zach Brining, executive director of Hands and Feet Ministries.

Their work with helping distribute the vaccine started when Zach brought his senior citizen family member to a vaccine event, and saw elderly people standing for hours in line. Brining says that it just did not seem like a feasible situation, and he and his family member actually had to leave as well because they could not stand in line for that long.

Shortly after that, large pharmacies started offering appointments for eligible groups, and Hands and Feet Ministries stepped in to help those senior citizens make and get to their appointments.

“That kind of went in to being a partner with these pharmacies to set up lists…when the vaccine was about to go bad…to call people that were not yet eligible,” Brining said.

So far, they have helped around 80 or 90 people get appointments to receive their vaccine and have helped saved hundreds of doses that were going to be thrown out. Since the vaccine eligibility was expanded, their ministry has grown to help not only senior citizens but also those with limited computer access and other issues.

To get involved, ask questions, or request assistance, call at 251-265-1132 or email ZachB@HandsAndFeetInc.org.