Local man allegedly uploaded 120 GB of child porn pictures and videos

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested for possession of child pornography that he allegedly uploaded to a website while staying temporarily with family in Washington State.

Dylan Tyler Ellis, 21, was arrested Tuesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

On July 30, 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from the online service “Discord” that a user uploaded six child pornography images to the site on July 5.

Discord is used among video gaming communities and allows users to communicate using text, image, video and audio in a chat channel.

A search warrant revealed more than 250 files consisting of a mix of video and photos. The majority of the files were Japanese animations of pre-pubescent girls being sexually battered, according to the arrest report.

The address where the files were uploaded was determined to be Longview Drive in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Ellis was living temporarily with an aunt and uncle in Washington during the time the child pornography was uploaded to “Discord” from their IP address. Ellis had his own “gaming” desktop computer while residing with them, according to investigators. In September, Ellis moved to Cantonment.

Data from “Discord” showed Ellis also used another account. An undercover investigator began messaging the account and the user said he no longer trades content then gave a new name and said to download Wickr Me app. The investigator downloaded the app and began communicating with Ellis who said he doesn’t trade content much anymore due to having seen almost everything, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

He said he had 120 GB of “mega links” with “vids/pics of various ages.” He then sent a file that contained 26 video files depicting children as young as three years old engaged in sexual activity.

A search warrant was conducted at his mother’s home where he lives on Greenberry Drive in Cantonment and property was seized.

It’s not believed Ellis knew anyone personally who was depicted in the images and videos.

Ellis is in the Escambia County Jail on a $205,000 bond.