Local hero manager on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom. Several off field members will be named as well as 28 players. The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



MANAGER



Turner Ward



After spending three seasons as Mobile’s hitting coach, Ward managed the Baybears in 2011 and 2012 and won back-to-back Southern League championships. In 2011, he was named Southern League Manager of the Year and the BayBears were named Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America. In 2012, he managed in the Southern League All Star Game and coached in the All Star Futures Game. Turner coached for the Diamondbacks from 2013-2015. From 2016-2018, he was the hitting coach for the L.A. Dodgers. The Dodgers won back-to back National League pennants in 2017-18. Ward is now hitting coach for the Cincinnati Reds. During his 12-year major league career, Ward, a Satsuma native and former University of South Alabama star, played for the Indians, Brewers, Blue Jays, Pirates, Diamondbacks, and Phillies.

Previously named:

Bill Shanahan – General Manager

Wade Vadakin – Bat Boy

Andy Green – Coach

