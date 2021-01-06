Local group heads to Washington D.C. for March for Trump

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Trump is still insisting the election was stolen from him. Even as Congress is set to confirm Joe Biden’s win, the President plans to address supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in Washington. He’s also pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn the results.

Now a local group is on their way to our nation’s capital to take part in a protest, rallying in support of President Trump.

Pete Riehm is on the bus going to D.C. He said, “We were two hours down the road and I had somebody call me and go, ‘Could I still get on the bus?'”

He told WKRG News 5 members of the Common Sense Campaign decided to go on Saturday, putting this trip together in less than 48 hours. He said even with the late notice, they got a lot of interest.

“I would say all the folks that are with us have kind of known for a few weeks that they needed to go and they wanted to go,” Riehm said.

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening saying he will be there at the rally as well, planning on speaking at the Ellipse at 11 a.m. EST.

Riehm said, “I think what you’re seeing though is the American people are frustrated enough that you’ve got basically 28 average Americans, random citizens who have come together, because only a few of us knew each other before this trip, but felt it was important enough to ride a bus for 15 hours to get to D.C. and make our voices heard while we still can.”

The group plans on joining protesters who are already in the nation’s capital hoping members of Congress do not approve the Electoral College’s count affirming Joe Biden’s win.

The group stopped in North Carolina on Tuesday night. They’ll leave for D.C. around 5:30 in the morning. They plan on going straight to the Ellipse for a rally and to hear the President speak. Then they will go to a protest in the afternoon before departing at 3 p.m.

Follow along with the group HERE.

LATEST STORIES: