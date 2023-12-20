MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As one chapter ends, another begins.

That’s the case today for high school student-athletes nationwide as they sign their National Letters of Intent at the end of the early signing period, solidifying their commitments to their respective schools.

Locally, several student-athletes have signed to commit to their future college or university.

Here are the local student-athletes who have signed with schools to compete at the next level.

Early signing day signees:

Baker

Bryce Cain – Auburn

Josh Flowers – Arkansas State

Kevin ‘KJ’ Beckham – Troy

Rod Taylor – North Alabama

Baldwin County

Ky McNulty – Troy

Bayside Academy

Graham Uter – Southern Methodist

Davidson

Derrick ‘DJ’ Butler – Houston

Flomaton

Miles Adams – Southern Mississippi

Foley

Perry Thompson – Auburn

Logan Joellenbeck – South Alabama

Faith Academy

Ty Goodwill – South Alabama

Gulf Shores

Ronnie Royal – North Carolina State

Braden Jackson – Arkansas State

Kingston Lowe – North Alabama

Mary G. Montgomery

Jared Hollins – South Alabama

McGill-Toolen

Shemar Welch – Troy

Saraland

Jamison Curtis – Vanderbilt

Spanish Fort

Sterling Dixon – Alabama

Cole McConathy – Miami

St. Paul’s Episcopal

Asher Hale – South Alabama

Theodore

Cameron ‘Bobby’ Pruitt – Miami

Kevin Norwood – Troy

Vigor