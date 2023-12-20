MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As one chapter ends, another begins.
That’s the case today for high school student-athletes nationwide as they sign their National Letters of Intent at the end of the early signing period, solidifying their commitments to their respective schools.
Locally, several student-athletes have signed to commit to their future college or university.
Here are the local student-athletes who have signed with schools to compete at the next level.
Early signing day signees:
Baker
- Bryce Cain – Auburn
- Josh Flowers – Arkansas State
- Kevin ‘KJ’ Beckham – Troy
- Rod Taylor – North Alabama
Baldwin County
- Ky McNulty – Troy
Bayside Academy
- Graham Uter – Southern Methodist
Davidson
- Derrick ‘DJ’ Butler – Houston
Flomaton
- Miles Adams – Southern Mississippi
Foley
- Perry Thompson – Auburn
- Logan Joellenbeck – South Alabama
Faith Academy
- Ty Goodwill – South Alabama
Gulf Shores
- Ronnie Royal – North Carolina State
- Braden Jackson – Arkansas State
- Kingston Lowe – North Alabama
Mary G. Montgomery
- Jared Hollins – South Alabama
McGill-Toolen
- Shemar Welch – Troy
Saraland
- Jamison Curtis – Vanderbilt
Spanish Fort
- Sterling Dixon – Alabama
- Cole McConathy – Miami
Theodore HS signing ceremony for LB Cameron “Bobby” Pruitt (Miami) & DT Kevin Norwood (Troy) @bobby_pruitt @KevinNorwood99 @thsbobcats @TheodoreBobcats pic.twitter.com/7vM9EHqQxY— Gerhard Mathangani (@Gerhard_TV) December 20, 2023
St. Paul’s Episcopal
- Asher Hale – South Alabama
Theodore
- Cameron ‘Bobby’ Pruitt – Miami
- Kevin Norwood – Troy
Vigor
- Jerrian Graham – South Alabama
- Brandon Purifoy – Mississippi Valley State