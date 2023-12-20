MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As one chapter ends, another begins.

That’s the case today for high school student-athletes nationwide as they sign their National Letters of Intent at the end of the early signing period, solidifying their commitments to their respective schools.

Locally, several student-athletes have signed to commit to their future college or university.

Here are the local student-athletes who have signed with schools to compete at the next level.

Early signing day signees:

Baker 

  • Bryce Cain – Auburn 
  • Josh Flowers – Arkansas State 
  • Kevin ‘KJ’ Beckham – Troy 
  • Rod Taylor – North Alabama

Baldwin County

  • Ky McNulty – Troy

Bayside Academy

  • Graham Uter – Southern Methodist

Davidson

  • Derrick ‘DJ’ Butler – Houston

Flomaton

  • Miles Adams – Southern Mississippi

Foley

Faith Academy

  • Ty Goodwill – South Alabama

Gulf Shores

  • Ronnie Royal – North Carolina State 
  • Braden Jackson – Arkansas State
  • Kingston Lowe – North Alabama

Mary G. Montgomery

  • Jared Hollins – South Alabama

McGill-Toolen

  • Shemar Welch – Troy

Saraland

  • Jamison Curtis – Vanderbilt

Spanish Fort

  • Sterling Dixon – Alabama
  • Cole McConathy – Miami

St. Paul’s Episcopal

  • Asher Hale – South Alabama

Theodore 

  • Cameron ‘Bobby’ Pruitt – Miami
  • Kevin Norwood – Troy

Vigor

  • Jerrian Graham – South Alabama
  • Brandon Purifoy – Mississippi Valley State