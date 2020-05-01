Local businesses reopen under safer at home guidelines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thursday, April 30, retail stores across the state of Alabama were able to open their doors for the first time in weeks. Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer At Home order went into effect Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Ruth Odonnell was at Red Beard’s Outfitter shortly after the doors opened. She said, “I don’t drive. I ride my bike everywhere, so this is like one of my staples.”

For Odonnell, the outfitter is more than a store. She said, “It’s not just a place where you go to buy goods and gifts and things that you need, but it’s a family that you get to know, and it’s for me and my husband, it’s part of our community.”

When she heard its doors would once again open, she made sure to stop by. Odonnell said, “I’m so excited! I’m just so, because there’s a sense of normalcy that comes with knowing that the people that you, the people in your neighborhood are back to business.”

While the doors may have been closed, Red Beard’s owner Natalie Smith told us they’ve been busy online. She said, “We have customers now in Virginia who are bored and want to play games like Jenga.”

She’s happy with the store’s online expansion, but is ready to see people again face to face, from behind a mask, and said the store will be implementing extra safety measures. She said, “We’re wiping down washing, you know most of the used surfaces handles light switches, you know those elements.”

Just a couple of doors down, Little Cottontail also opened its doors. Owner Susan Hightower said it may be safer to shop locally. She said, “I have disinfectant. When people leave, I clean up behind, so small businesses are far safer than these big box stores.”

