CORRECTION: The gun was brought to school Monday and found Tuesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A loaded gun brought to the campus of Monroeville Elementary School on Monday was found Tuesday, according to Monroe County Public Schools Superintendent Greg Shehan.

Shehan tells WKRG News 5 a concerned parent contacted school officials on Tuesday stating a student had shown their child a pistol on campus while walking to a bus.

“The administration immediately pulled video and witnessed the incident. The student was brought to the office immediately and searched. No weapon was found,” Superintendent Shehan said in a statement issued to parents Wednesday.

Law enforcement was notified of the incident and the child’s parent was called. Shehan said initially the student told officials the weapon had been taken back home, but on Tuesday they were told by the parent the weapon couldn’t be found.

“The student confessed to the family that the weapon was hidden in the school. Administration immediately went to the location in the school and found the loaded weapon,” the superintendent explained.

Now, school officials are urging parents to talk with their children about the importance of keeping campuses safe. If your child hears of something or notices a weapon at school, contact authorities and the administration right away.