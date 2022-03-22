(WKRG) — Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY as severe weather is possible this afternoon through tonight. WKRG News 5 will be live when the weather becomes severe and will remain live here for you to stay up to date.

Check back here for the latest information:

Greene County Missippi went under a Tornado watch starting at 10:42 a.m. and will be under watch until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service said there is minor flooding at the bottom of the I-10 ramp on the Causeway. Coastal flooding is expected to increase this afternoon. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in place from 1 to 9 p.m.

Washington County and Clarke County went under Tornado watch at 12:49 p.m.