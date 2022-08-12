MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 heads to Monroe County this Friday night, the first stop of our “Your Hometown” series. WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven and Blake Brown will bring you special reports live from the historic courthouse square in downtown Monroeville. Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be down the road in Frisco City with the Monroe County Rodeo.

Rose Ann Haven and Blake Brown will show you stories from across the Monroe County community, covering its rich past and vibrant present. Monroeville is famous as the setting for Harper Lee’s classic novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Ed Bloodsworth will show you all the rodeo action, including something called Muttin’ Bustin’ that you don’t want to miss. Ed isn’t going alone: he will be there with the brand new WKRG Weather Beast, which might be the wildest animal at the rodeo.

Turn on WKRG News 5 for this live special coverage Friday night from 4 to 7 p.m. You can also watch live on WKRG.com. We will stream live coverage here and on our Watch WKRG News page, where you can always stream WKRG News 5 broadcasts.