DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne little league team put on a tournament fundraiser for one of their coaches who recently passed away.

The Bama Bombers held the tournament this weekend to benefit coach Ryan “Coach Bo” Bohanan. The tournament raised almost $10,000 for Coach Bo’s family.

Watch the video above to see the heartfelt tributes team members and players had for their beloved coach.