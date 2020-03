Here is a list of events that have been canceled/postponed due to coronavirus concerns:

• MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Festival of Flowers in Mobile has been canceled over concerns of coronavirus. The “Southeast region’s largest outdoor flower show” was scheduled for March 26-29 at Providence Hospital.

• GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Assisted Living Association of Alabama 2020 Spring Conference has been canceled because of numerous concerns regarding coronavirus.