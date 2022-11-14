MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving.

As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year.

Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to more than 7,000 families through community partners and multiple distributions across its service area this holiday season.

Each family will receive the food items necessary to create a traditional holiday meal for the upcoming holiday season, the food bank says.

“Thanksgiving is a time for gathering together in celebration and gratitude, but that is not possible for so many right here in our community who face the challenges and uncertainty of food insecurity,” said Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a hearty, traditional holiday meal this Thanksgiving for those who need it most.”

List of food distribution sites along the Gulf Coast:

There is no need to register for any event. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mobile, Ala.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. – Univ. of South Alabama Hancock-Whitney Stadium, 500 Stadium Drive, Mobile

Pensacola, Fla.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – Brownsville Assembly of God, 3100 W De Soto St, Pensacola

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m. (car line-up begins at 8 a.m.) – Waterfront Rescue Mission, 348 W Herman St, Pensacola

Clarke County, Ala.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – The Open Door, 27915 AL-69, Coffeeville

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – Liberty Baptist Church, 7759 Old Hwy 5 S, Thomasville

Conecuh County, Ala.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – Belleville Missionary Baptist, 7841 Co Rd 15, Repton

Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – Pensacola Caring Hearts, 10930 US-31, Evergreen

Covington County, Ala.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – Covington Baptist Association, 18350 U.S. Hwy 84, Andalusia

Escambia County, Ala.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – Atmore Area Christian Care, 1029 W Nashville Ave, Atmore

Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – Spirit and Truth Tabernacle, 608 McCurdy St, Flomaton

Washington County, Ala.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – Millry Baptist Church, 70 5th Ave, Millry

Santa Rosa County, Fla.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m. (car line-up begins at 8 a.m.) – Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom Street, Milton

Walton County, Fla.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – Breaking Thru, 994 O’Sage Drive, DeFuniak Springs

Washington County, Fla.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – Caryville Baptist, 4217 Old Bonifay, Caryville

George County, Miss.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – First United Methodist Church, 5101 Main St, Lucedale

Greene County, Miss.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. – Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 18868 MLK Dr, State Line

Hancock County, Miss.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – Lakeshore Baptist Church with Hancock EMA. 18320 Hwy 43, Kiln

Harrison County, Miss.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 23146 Hwy 49, Saucier

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10:30 a.m. – Extend a Hand Help a Friend, 15101 Madison Street, Gulfport

Jackson County, Miss.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – Moffett Mannar, 3430 Macphelah Rd, Moss Point

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m. – Extend a Hand Help a Friend, 4320 McInnis Ave, Moss Point

Pearl River County, Miss.

Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – Jacob’s Well Ministries, 1734 S Main Street, Poplarville

Perry County, Miss.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – Friends Helping Friends, 24439 MS-42, Richton

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – Janice Baptist Church, 2035 Hwy 29, Janice

Stone County, Miss.

Monday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. – New Beginnings Ministries, 648 Fairgrounds Street, Wiggins