Lights are on at The Hank for the Holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile is back for 2020 at Hark Aaron Stadium.
The Mobile Sports & Entertainment group (MSEG) is hosting this years event. The gates open November 13 at 5:30pm.
Christmas Night of Lights will operate every night, rain or shine, through New Year’s Day.
TICKET INFORMATION:
- Tickets are $8.00 per person (includes tax)
- children 4 and under are free.
- Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.mobileseg.com or in person at the event.
- For more information, visit www.mobileseg.com
