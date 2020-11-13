Lights are on at The Hank for the Holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile is back for 2020 at Hark Aaron Stadium.

The Mobile Sports & Entertainment group (MSEG) is hosting this years event. The gates open November 13 at 5:30pm.

Christmas Night of Lights will operate every night, rain or shine, through New Year’s Day.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $8.00 per person (includes tax)

children 4 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.mobileseg.com or in person at the event.

For more information, visit www.mobileseg.com

