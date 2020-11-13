Lights are on at The Hank for the Holidays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile is back for 2020 at Hark Aaron Stadium.

The Mobile Sports & Entertainment group (MSEG) is hosting this years event. The gates open November 13 at 5:30pm.

Christmas Night of Lights will operate every night, rain or shine, through New Year’s Day.

TICKET INFORMATION:

  • Tickets are $8.00 per person (includes tax)
  • children 4 and under are free.
  • Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.mobileseg.com or in person at the event.
  • For more information, visit www.mobileseg.com

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories