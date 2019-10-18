Lift your spirits! Halloween is near

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The organizers of the 85th Pensacola Interstate Fair will decide at 2 p.m. Friday if they will shut down the fair Friday night because of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

They are monitoring the tropics closely over the next 24 hours. They will be looking at how heavy the rainfall is expected, how strong the winds are and if there is lightning.