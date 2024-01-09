MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are already facing an emergency need for all blood types with winter storm Finn set to impact the already low blood supply.

LifeSouth is urging the community to donate blood. While things have slowed during the holidays, usage of donated blood at hospitals continues to increase.

In January, all donors will receive a $20 e-gift card. Donors who donate platelets, plasma or a double red cell donation receive an additional $20 e-gift card.

Local hospitals and medical centers such as Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital, Thomasville Regional Medical Center, USA Health University Hospital, USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, Washington County Hospital, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital and Jackson Medical Center all rely on LifeSouth blood donors. All blood types are needed at hospitals to help patients suffering from trauma, cancer and chronic illnesses.

LifeSouth donor center locations:

Mobile Donor Center, 967 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday & Thursday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Daphne Donor Center, 25125 Capital Drive, Daphne

Monday, Tuesday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm\

Saturday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Foley Donor Center, 2159 McKenzie Street, Foley