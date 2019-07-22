LifeSouth in emergency need for blood donors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — National blood shortages are impacting blood centers across the country, and locally, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers also face emergency need for all blood types.
Summer months take a toll on the blood supply, and this year has been especially difficult here in the Gulf Coast and across the country, according to LifeSouth. Hospitals (University Hospital, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital, Grove Hill Hospital, Spring Hill Medical Center, Singing River Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital and Providence Hospital) rely on LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed. All blood types are necessary, and donors are asked to donate now to ensure local hospitals have the blood needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.
First time donors are always welcome and encouraged to give blood donation a try. All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor center in Mobile is located at 967 Hillcrest Road and in Daphne is located at 26125 Capital Drive. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days (see attachment for schedule of upcoming blood drives). For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.