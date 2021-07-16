LifeSouth calls for donations as national blood shortage continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- LifeSouth Community Blood Centers announce multiple blood donation sites as local blood supply is impacted by national blood shortage.

With the national blood shortage ongoing, local banks are feeling the impact and calling it an emergency situation. In a press release describing the need for the donations LifeSouth said:

“Summer is always a slow time for blood donations, but LifeSouth reports this year is especially difficult as the need for blood to help patients in local hospitals increases. Those who did not seek medical care during COVID-19, now need medical treatments, including blood transfusions. Traumas may also increase as travel resumes. University Hospital (formerly USA Medical Center),USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Singing River Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital, Providence Hospital, Thomasville Regional Medical Center and Jackson Medical Center rely on LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, are eligible to donate blood if they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation. Donars must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission.

LOCATIONS FOR UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION SITES:

7/16/21 Greer’s Cash Saver, 21951 State Highway 59 S, Robertsdale 11 am – 6 pm

7/16/21 O’Charley’s, 3060 S McKenzie St, Foley 11 am – 6 pm

7/16/21 Citronelle Market Place, 19500 North 3rd St, Citronelle 12 pm – 6pm

7/16/21 Tractor Supply, 1212B Old 63 South, Lucedale 11am – 6 pm

7/16/21 Walmart, 101 South Beltline Hwy, Mobile 12 pm – 6 pm

7/17/21 Eastern Shore Democrats, 150 Eastern Shore Shopping Center, Fairhope10 am – 6 pm

7/17/21 Best Buy, McGowin Park, Mobile 12 pm – 6 pm

7/17/21 Walmart, 7855 Moffett Rd, Semmes 11 am – 6 pm

7/17/21 Walmart, 1970 South University Blvd, Mobile 12 pm – 6 pm

7/18/21 3 Circle Church, 10080 County Road 64, Daphne 8 am – 12 pm

7/18/21 Mount Hebron Church, 2531 Berkley Ave, Mobile 8 am – 1 pm

7/18/21 Our Savior Catholic Church, 1801 Cody Road, Mobile 8:30 am – 1 pm

7/18/21 At Home, 312 Schillinger Rd, Mobile 10 am – 4 pm

7/19/21 Piggly Wiggly, 6530 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort 11 am – 6 pm

7/19/21 Gulf Breeze Apothecary, 1177 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze12 pm – 6 pm

7/19/21 CVS, 9151 Moffett Rd, Semmes 12 pm – 7 pm

7/19/21 McDonald’s – Shoppes at Bel Air Mall, 3200 Airport Blvd, Mobile 12 pm – 7 pm

7/19/21 Planet Fitness, 900-B Schillinger Rd, Mobile 12 pm – 7 pm

7/20/21 Greer’s, 710 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette 11 am – 6 pm

7/20/21 Greer’s, 21951 State Highway 59, Robertsdale 11 am – 6 pm

7/20/21 Mobile County EMS, 10394 Moffett Rd, Wilmer 11 am – 5 pm

7/20/21 Sleep Number, 3255 Airport Blvd, Mobile 12 pm – 7 pm

7/20/21 Bama Fever & Tiger Pride, 685 Schillinger Rd, Mobile 12 pm – 7 pm

7/21/21 Piggly Wiggly, 100 Plantation Point, Fairhope 11 am – 6 pm

7/21/21 Rouse’s Market, 1545 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores 11 am – 6 pm

7/21/21 Creola Ace Hardware, 10041-US-43, Creola 11:30 am – 5:30 pm

7/21/21 Strada Patient Care Center, 1601 Center Street, Mobile, 9 am – 6 pm

7/21/21 GameStop, 685 Schillinger Rd, Mobile 9 am – 4 pm