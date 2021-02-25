Leinkauf teacher named Extraordinary Educator

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Don’t be surprised if you think you’ve heard Frinzetta Boman’s name before. The Leinkauf Elementary teacher was just named one of only two Extraordinary Educators from Alabama by the educational publishing company Curriculum Associates.

“For the last two or three years, I’ve been doing a lot of innovative things and motivational things to keep the kids engaged–and I guess it got noticed,” said Boman.

If her name is familiar, she was also named a Golden Apple winner by WKRG News 5 in December 2019. We found out about her extraordinary career then. She retired from teaching in Orlando after thirty-two years. She moved back to Mobile and went right back to teaching. Why?



“Cause I wasn’t finished—I had to come home to be near my family so, but I knew I wasn’t finished yet–there’s a lot more kids that need to be reached and I think I was supposed to be here during this time during the pandemic,” she said.



Being named an extraordinary educator means local and national recognition and a network of her peers to bounce ideas off of, as well as other professional development opportunities. Depending on the pandemic and vaccinations she may even get a free trip to Boston to collaborate with the other extraordinary educators from across the country.

