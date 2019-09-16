Learn basic carpentry for free!

Information from the Alabama Homebuilders Foundation about a free carpentry class for adults in Baldwin County.

Bay Minette — The Alabama Home Builders Foundation has partnered with the Baldwin County Schools to offer a free basic residential carpentry course to adults (18+) in the area.

The course will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings from September 25 thorough November 20, 2019 at the North Baldwin Center for Technology (505 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Bay Minette). The class, taught by Scott Larson, will cover the basics of residential carpentry such as safety instruction, construction layout and reading blueprints, framing, window and door installation, and siding and exterior trim. All who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate of completion from the Home Builders Association of Alabama.

“The value of the carpentry classes that the Alabama Home Builders Foundation offers is vital to our industry and to those seeking jobs in the home building field,” said Peggy Turner, Foundation President. “These classes provide an extremely useful skill at no charge. I have seen several people, of different ages and skill levels, from these classes go on to successful careers in our industry. When I have observed these classes and see students that pick up a tape measure for the first time and in eight weeks they have helped frame a small house, I am impressed. If you have any interest in the home building field this class is a great pathway to your first job!”

For details about the program and to submit an application visit the Alabama Home Builders Foundation website at: https://ahbfoundation.org/, call Kory Boling at 1-800-745-4222, or email koryboling@hbaa.org.