Leap Day baby born at Thomas Hospital

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A baby girl in Baldwin County had a special birthday on Saturday.
Everleigh Kay Cooley was born at 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Thomas Hospital.
Leap day comes around once every four years and was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year.
People with a leap day birthday make up only about .07% of the population.
LATEST STORIES
- Bloomberg planning to head to Michigan this week
- BREAKING: Troy University cancels all study abroad trips over coronavirus
- Pensacon 2021 will feature ‘Back to the Future’ reunion
- Fisherman shatters state record with 37 pound Lake Trout
- Firefighter saves kangaroos from Australia wildfires