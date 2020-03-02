Leap Day baby born at Thomas Hospital

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A baby girl in Baldwin County had a special birthday on Saturday.

Everleigh Kay Cooley was born at 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Thomas Hospital.

Leap day comes around once every four years and was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year.

People with a leap day birthday make up only about .07% of the population.

