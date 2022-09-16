LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lafayette Avenue in Leakesville will be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday, Sept. 17 evening to make way for vendors and shoppers.

The Lafayette Avenue Market is organized by Main Street Leakesville Organization in the spring and fall.

Businesses on the street, including the newest store in town, Valor & Arms, a men’s consignment shop, will be open extended hours from 4 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks with seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables and baked goods will set up along the street during that time with other vendors, as well.

The market is also scheduled to run on October 26 during the same time and from noon to 5 p.m. on November 26 as part of a larger Small Business Saturday event. After that, it will return for the Spring season in March.