GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County.

Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m.

Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, reaching speeds over 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended at Salem Campground and Old Americus Roads where Stone was arrested for fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and taken to George County Regional Correctional Facility.

Court records show Stone had bonded out of the jail earlier in the day for a Lucedale Municipal Court warrant.