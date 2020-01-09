Law enforcement appreciation luncheon honors fallen hero

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Appreciation, a simple word that can mean so much when you wear a uniform and a badge.

“We’re just thankful that people take the time out of their day to say thank you for what you’ve done to this point,” says Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

2019 was a tough year for Mobile law enforcement. The death almost a year ago of Lt. Sean Tuder is still fresh and a constant reminder of what is at stake. Honored as this year’s hometown hero, his widow Krissy accepted the honor. “It truly is a family when you’re in something like this and there’s not a single time that I felt alone. I still have officers and the community reach out to me all the time and people from all over the country so it’s really been amazing.”

As the program closed Public Safety Director James Barber may have summed it up best when describing the men and women of law enforcement. “They come as ordinary people but they come with an extraordinary sense of duty to protect other people.”

A simple thank you, doesn’t seem like enough.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories