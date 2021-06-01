“Largest drug bust in Fulton’s history,” Thomasville woman arrested after police chase ends in drug bust

FULTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A Thomasville woman has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit late Sunday night that ended in a drug bust in Fulton.

Fulton Police Chief Ethan Elmore tells WKRG News 5 this was the largest drug bust in Fulton’s history.

“We recovered almost 900 grams of synthetic marijuana “spice”, 89 grams of regular marijuana packaged to sell, a number of pills and a stolen handgun,” said Elmore.





Chief Elmore says the female, Jazmine Cade, eluded a safety checkpoint late Sunday night and that’s when the chase began. Cade was booked into the Clarke County Jail.