Kid running for fallen first responders hopes for a quiet new year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Zechariah Cartledge is on a mission to honor fallen first responders across the country. He’s an avid runner and decided a couple of years ago to incorporate his passion into something greater.



“I carry a blue red white and flag in their honor and I run a mile for them and the after the tribute mile I will send a flag, as well as a hand written note, to the family through their hard times and sorrow,” he said.

News 5’s Blake Brown spoke with the 11-year-old during a Skype interview from his home in Winter Springs, Florida.

Zechariah says he first got inspired to start this journey after participating in a Tunnels to Towers 5K in Orlando. That run honors the first responders killed during 9/11.



He ran 376 miles in 2019. Each mile is dedicated to a fallen hero.

“It breaks my heart to have to run another mile for a fallen hero, because I know that he or she will not get to their family at the end of their shift,” he said.

A new year brings new hopes for Zechariah that the violence will stop. As much as he enjoys meeting people from across the country, he’s ready for things to change.



“Lots of times the family will reach out through my runs just to say thank you so much for running for our fallen hero, but sometimes I even get to meet that fallen hero’s family. When I meet them and get to give them that hug they’re smiling, even if it’s been a month since the passing of their fallen loved one, they’re smiling when meeting me and saying thank you so much,” he said.

You can continue following his journey here.

