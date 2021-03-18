Jury finds man guilty of assaulting ECSO deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury has found a man guilty of assaulting deputies outside a gas station in October 2019.

Jeffery Hall, 40, is guilty of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WKRG News 5 obtained dashcam video from October 5, 2019, at the Tom Thumb on west Highway 98.

Hall stabbed the deputy with a box cutter knife, and a few seconds later, another deputy arrived. They both try to get control of Hall while he had the knife in his hand. He also bit one of them, and that’s when a deputy drew his taser and used it several times.

“Hall continued to kick and slam his head against the pavement while screaming ‘I want to die’ multiple times,” according to the arrest report.

Hall was with a woman who was suspected of stealing, which is why the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched there. It turns out she told deputies she was picking up lottery tickets and change from the ground to get extra money. While talking to her, the deputy saw Hall smoking meth from a glass pipe in the passenger seat of her car. He put up a fight when he was told he’s under arrest for drug possession.

After this guilty verdict, he could be sentenced as a habitual felony offender and faces a maximum of life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for May 20.