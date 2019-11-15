Junior League of Mobile hosts 35th annual Christmas Jubilee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Junior League of Mobile is once again hosting its annual Christmas Jubilee.

Over 100 vendors will pack the Mobile Convention Center as people get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Tickets for the event cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for kids between 6 and 12-years-old and children under 5 get in for free.

Here’s the schedule for this year’s Christmas Jubilee:

Friday, November 15 9 – 11 a.m. (VIP Shopping ticket required)

Friday, November 15 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

