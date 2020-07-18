Judge temporarily stops removal of Confederate monument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge has temporarily stopped the removal of the Lee Square Confederate monument.

This decision comes after a lawsuit was filed against the city on behalf of several groups including Ladies Memorial Association, Save Southern Heritage and Veterans Monuments of America.

Judge Gary Bergosh granted the plaintiff’s motion for an emergency temporary restraining order and request for a preliminary injunctive hearing.

This means there must now be a hearing to determine if the City of Pensacola can bring the monument down and relocate it.

Some like Thomas Olsen want it to stay right where it is.

“My family was Confederate,” he said. “I also had Union in my family but this right here is all about heritage..history. Our country’s history. My family’s heritage and history. Seeing it get removed is ridiculous.”

A date has not yet been set for the preliminary hearing.

