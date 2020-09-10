Jordan’s Way Charity heading to Alabama to help get shelter animals adopted

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kris Rotonda, President of Jordan’s Way Charity, plans to spend a week in Alabama helping clear animal shelters and raise money for humane society’s.

Kris will be at the Baldwin County Humane Society on September 12 and 13 doing live streams inside the animal shelter.

Rotonda is known for laying down inside the kennels with dogs that have trouble getting adopted.

His group ‘Jordan’s Way’ was founded after his rescue dog Jordan passed away from cancer in 2018. Rotonda says Jordan was in a shelter for three years before he came along.

“Jordan inspired me when she passed away to go back to where I found her and change what I always thought rubbed me the wrong way, so people always say to me why do you go to all these shelters, and I’m like it’s almost like I lost a part of me and I am trying to get it back. It’s almost like I am looking for her. I am looking for those dogs like her that were overlooked.” Kris Rotonda, President of Jordan’s Way

