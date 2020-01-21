Job fair scheduled with the Blue Wahoos in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Have you always dreamed about working in professional sports? Do you want to make one of the nation’s top minor league stadiums your office? Are you interested in going behind-the-scenes for a hands-on learning experience while showcasing your skills and creativity?

Bring your resume to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, January 21st between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to apply in person to join our part-time staff for the upcoming season at the 2020 Blue Wahoos Job Fair!

The following departments will be looking for talented and customer-service driven candidates:

  • Box Office and Ticket Sales
  • Corporate Sales
  • Creative Services
  • Flight Squad
  • Food Service
  • Game Day Reception
  • Group Sales
  • Grounds
  • Marketing and Community Relations
  • Merchandise
  • Production
  • Stadium Operations & Facilities Maintenance

Interested candidates should be available to work all 70 Blue Wahoos home games during the 2020 season. Interviews will be conducted on-site during the job fair, so come prepared, bring your resume, and dress to impress!

