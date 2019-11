THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A job fair is coming to Clarke County later this month. News 5 has learned the newly-built Thomasville Regional Medical Center will be holding a job fair November 21st from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A second day is scheduled for applicants on November 22nd from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Applicants are required to apply online before the job fair.

The new medical facility is hiring for several departments. The full list is below.

