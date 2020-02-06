Jeff Sessions reacts to Trump’s impeachment acquittal

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s two senators voted along party lines, Republican Richard Shelby voting against impeachment on both counts and Democrat Doug Jones voting “for.”

Former Sen. Jeff Sessions spoke with News 5’s Peter Albrecht during our 5 p.m. newscast and he says Jones made a big mistake…

“Now, I will say I hope that this is the end. I know some say it will continue. The Democrats won’t quit, but really I think they will be at great risk to continue to harass and go after him for all kinds of things that are insubstantial. He’s been investigated continually,” Sessions said.

Sessions is running for his old Senate seat, facing Bradley Byrne, Tommy Tuberville, Roy Moore and others in the March 3 Republican primary.

