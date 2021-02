VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials say an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car at her bus Thursday morning and is recovering in the hospital.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the child was crossing onto Jim Ramsey Rd. to enter her bus when she was hit by a car. She was taken to Ocean Springs hospital with a broken leg and arm.

Jackson County deputies say the driver of the vehicle was not injured and charges were not filed at this time as they are still investigating the incident.