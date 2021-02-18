JCSD: Investigators in search of person responsible for bomb threat at high school

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the culprit behind a bomb threat made at East Central High School Thursday morning.

Officials say the threat was written on a wall in the boy’s restroom. According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, students were evacuated from the school as two bomb dogs led investigators in a search. However, nothing was recovered.

JCSD say some students were questioned but there weren’t any arrests made.

If you have any information on the threat, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063