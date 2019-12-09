Jake Owen coming to Mobile Saenger Theatre March 15

INDIO, CA – APRIL 24: Musician Jake Owen performs onstage during day one of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multi-platinum entertainer Jake Owen is coming to the Mobile Saenger Theatre March 15 as a part of his Down to the Tiki Tonk acoustic tour.

The Big Loud recording artist has seven No. 1 songs, numerous No. 1 albums and Multi-Platinum hits to his name. The chart-topping entertainer’s latest album, “Greetings from… Jake” garnered Owen’s seventh No. 1 hit and debuted with more than 154,000 album equivalents.

Owen’s latest single, “Homemade,” is currently climbing the country radio charts. “Greetings from… Jake” follows hit albums “American Love,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart, and the chart-topping album “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” which produced four consecutive No. 1 hits including his 2X Platinum anthem title-track, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” as well as the Platinum-certified hits “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” and “The One That Got Away.”

Larry Fleet

Opening for Owen will be Larry Fleet, a blue-collar, Tennessee-native who grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $38, $48, $58, $88 (Additional fees may apply.)

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/jakeowenmob or in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and located at 6 South Joachim St.) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and located at 401 Civic Center Drive). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381. Additional fees, service charges and/or taxes may be added to ticket prices. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.