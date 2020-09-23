Man found floating in Pascagoula River identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found floating in the Pascagoula River on Tuesday, Sept. 22, as Dustin Lee Suttles, 29.
His body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade/Vancleave Road. Sheriff Mike Ezell says Suttles’ family recognized a tattoo with the numbers “334” on his lower left arm and confirmed his identity.
A boat was found about a quarter mile downriver from where his body was found. Investigators do not know who owns the boat.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24.
