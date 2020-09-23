Man found floating in Pascagoula River identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found floating in the Pascagoula River on Tuesday, Sept. 22, as Dustin Lee Suttles, 29.

His body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade/Vancleave Road. Sheriff Mike Ezell says Suttles’ family recognized a tattoo with the numbers “334” on his lower left arm and confirmed his identity.

A boat was found about a quarter mile downriver from where his body was found. Investigators do not know who owns the boat.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories