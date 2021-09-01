Jackson County correctional deputy loses battle to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sad news from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department this Wednesday morning.

Corp. Robert Verzal passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, after being hospitalized for several weeks with COVID-19. Verzal was 39 years old and was with the sheriff’s department for 10 years. He was the lead correctional deputy at the adult detention center.

“We are all very saddened by Deputy Verzal’s passing,” Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said. “We at the sheriff’s department have lost a loved and respected member of our family. I ask that you please keep Corp. Verzal’s wife, Julie, their family and friends, and his fellow deputies in your prayers.”

Funeral arrangements for Corp. Robert Verzal are as follows:

• Visitation: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Funeral Home, 9721 Highway 63, in Moss Point. Service is from noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Burial: Verzal will be buried at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula after the service