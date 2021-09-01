Jackson County correctional deputy loses battle to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sad news from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department this Wednesday morning.

Corp. Robert Verzal passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, after being hospitalized for several weeks with COVID-19. Verzal was 39 years old and was with the sheriff’s department for 10 years. He was the lead correctional deputy at the adult detention center.

“We are all very saddened by Deputy Verzal’s passing,” Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said. “We at the sheriff’s department have lost a loved and respected member of our family. I ask that you please keep Corp. Verzal’s wife, Julie, their family and friends, and his fellow deputies in your prayers.”

Funeral arrangements for Corp. Robert Verzal are as follows:

• Visitation: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Funeral Home, 9721 Highway 63, in Moss Point. Service is from noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Burial: Verzal will be buried at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula after the service

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories